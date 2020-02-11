Final Ratings for XFL Week 1 Games Top NBA Ratings

The final ratings for all four XFL games from over the weekend are in and the numbers look pretty solid.

* DC Defenders vs. Seattle Dragons on ABC (Saturday) – 3.3 million viewers/2.07 rating, 17,163 fans in attendance

* L.A. Wildcats vs. Houston Roughnecks on FOX (Saturday) – 3.29 million viewers, 1.91 rating, 17,815 fans in attendance

* New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers on FOX (Sunday) – 3.385 million viewers, 2.10 rating, 17,634 fans in attendance

* Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis BattleHawks on ESPN (Sunday) – 2.495 million viewers, 1.43 rating, 17,026 fans in attendance

The Washington Times reports that the XFL’s first weekend ratings already top the NBA’s average regular season rating of 1.99 million viewers on ESPN and 1.5 million viewers on TNT last season. The NBA is the most direct sports competition the XFL will have. NFL games last season averaged over 16 million viewers.

Darrell Rovell of Action Network tweeted out that there was 20x the betting interest in XFL games vs. AAF games.