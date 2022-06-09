wrestling / News

Xia Brookside Announces Her Engagement

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xia Brookside WWE NXT UK

– WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside announced her engagement today. She’s now engaged to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom. You can view her tweet announcing the engagement below. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, signed a three-year deal with WWE in August 2021. She made her WWE debut in 2018 as part of the Mae Young Classic.

