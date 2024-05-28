wrestling / News

Xia Brookside vs. Steph De Lander Added to This Week’s TNA Impact

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Xia Brookside vs Steph DeLander Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling has confirmed another new matchup for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact. Xia Brookside will face Steph De Lander in a Knockouts division matchup.

This week’s Impact will air on Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the current lineup:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater
* Xia Brookside vs. Steph De Lander
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana
* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan
* Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann
* Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim

