Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz Added to This Week’s TNA Impact

February 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Tasha Steelz vs Xia Brookside Image Credit: TNA

– TNA has announced a new Knockouts matchup for this week’s Impact, featuring Tasha Steelz vs. the recently signed Xia Brookside. You can see the match announcement below.

A new episode of TNA Impact airs on Thursday, February 8 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

Non-Title Match: Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler
* Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw
* Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

