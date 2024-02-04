Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz Added to This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA has announced a new Knockouts matchup for this week’s Impact, featuring Tasha Steelz vs. the recently signed Xia Brookside. You can see the match announcement below.

A new episode of TNA Impact airs on Thursday, February 8 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Non-Title Match: Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

* Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw

* Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey