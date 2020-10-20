Xia Li Set For Amateur Kickboxing Fight On Saturday

WWE NXT star Xia Li has showcased her skills inside a wrestling ring, and now she’s set to attempt to do the same in the world of kickboxing.

According to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports (h/t Fightful), Li, whose real name is Xia Zhao, will participate in an amateur kickboxing pay-per-view event on Saturday in Orlando, where she will face Anna Housel.

The event can be purchased and streamed on Combat Night.