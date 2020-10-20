wrestling / News
Xia Li Set For Amateur Kickboxing Fight On Saturday
WWE NXT star Xia Li has showcased her skills inside a wrestling ring, and now she’s set to attempt to do the same in the world of kickboxing.
According to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports (h/t Fightful), Li, whose real name is Xia Zhao, will participate in an amateur kickboxing pay-per-view event on Saturday in Orlando, where she will face Anna Housel.
The event can be purchased and streamed on Combat Night.
NXT wrestler Xia Li will apparently take part in an amateur kickboxing bout this weekend under her real name.
If you want to watch, the event can be streamed by purchasing the show at the link below. https://t.co/IgYunl99IJ pic.twitter.com/06MR1bSaTn
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 20, 2020
