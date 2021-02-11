wrestling / News
WWE News: Xia Li Destroys Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro, MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma Clip
– Xia Li wiped out Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro after they dared to try and question her loyalty to Tian Sha on tonight’s NXT. You can see the video below of Li defeating Cora Jade, after which Carter and Catanzaro tried to talk some sense into her. Carter went up and confronted Sha, but Xia wiped her out and apologized for Carter getting close. Sha then began choking BOA and Li went down and attacked Catanzaro:
– WWE also posted the following clip of MSK defeating Legado Del Fantasma to make it to the finals of the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:
