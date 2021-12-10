Xia Li Hypes On Emotions Of Her Debut On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: ‘Finally, I Made It’

Xia Lia was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda ahead of her debut on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and she discussed a variety of topics, including the emotions surrounding her debut, how Sasha Banks has helped her on the main roster, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Xia Li on her new character: “This character is my real lifestyle. Also, when I was young, I wanted to be a superhero. And right now, I’m doing this on TV. How magical. My dreams have come true. I’m so happy. I’m very excited about my debut this Friday on SmackDown.”

On the emotions surrounding her main roster debut: “Finally, I made it,” an emotional Li said holding back tears. “I’m so happy. It’s my big day. My family is going to watch me on TV.”

On how Sasha Banks has helped her on the main roster: “She’s been very friendly with me. Even at the very beginning. I don’t speak English very well and she still invited me to her house for a holiday party to celebrate together. She’s already a top superstar. She’s not in my class. So that’s why I’m very grateful she can do this for me. She’s the best. What she does on TV is amazing. She’s my idol in wrestling, and I want to be like her.”