wrestling / News
Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
December 4, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Xia Li posing in her Be Fit Apparel jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse playing some pool, Tyson Kidd paying tribute to the late Davey Boy Smith, Iyo Sky, the recently returned Becky Lynch, The Rock getting some work done on a plane, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/4FzF76ThXp pic.twitter.com/oh1BQ097vt
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2022
