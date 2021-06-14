wrestling / News
Xia Li Defeats Mercedes Martinez at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Clips)
Mercedes Martinez came up short in her attempt to put Tian Sha behind her by facing Xia Lee at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Li defeated Martinez in their match during Sunday’s show, surviving some brutal offense before finishing her Martinez off with a big kick. You can check out clips and pics from the match below.
After the match, Li had Boa give her a chair, but Martinez got the chair away and waffled Boa with it. Mei Ying appeared and Martinez hit Li with the chair a couple of times before staring off with Mei, who applied a nerve hold until Martinez was able to break it with the chair. Mei quickly reapplied it and then threw Martinez off the stage.
Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.
