WWE News: Xia Li Says She’s Perfect Fit for RAW Underground, WWE Timeline Schedule, Undertaker Summerslam Matches

– NXT star Xia Li took to Twitter today to say that she thinks WWE’s new RAW Underground is a perfect fit for her. Li does have a background in combat-sports including wushu martial arts.

“I think the #RawUnderground is perfect fit for me 😏🔥⚔️🌶😏 Do you agree?#spicy #RAW”

– Here is the schedule for WWE Network’s new WWE Timeline series which debuts on Sunday, with new episodes every Wednesday.

* Sunday, August 9th – Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

* Wednesday, August 12th – Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart

* Wednesday, August 19th – John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* Wednesday, August 26th – Christian vs. Randy Orton

– Undertaker’s WrestleMania exploits are well documented, but he also has one of the most illustrious SummerSlam track records as well. Relive every one of The Dead Man’s matches at Summerslam.