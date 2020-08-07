wrestling / News
WWE News: Xia Li Says She’s Perfect Fit for RAW Underground, WWE Timeline Schedule, Undertaker Summerslam Matches
– NXT star Xia Li took to Twitter today to say that she thinks WWE’s new RAW Underground is a perfect fit for her. Li does have a background in combat-sports including wushu martial arts.
“I think the #RawUnderground is perfect fit for me 😏🔥⚔️🌶😏 Do you agree?#spicy #RAW”
— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) August 7, 2020
– Here is the schedule for WWE Network’s new WWE Timeline series which debuts on Sunday, with new episodes every Wednesday.
* Sunday, August 9th – Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
* Wednesday, August 12th – Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart
* Wednesday, August 19th – John Cena vs. AJ Styles
* Wednesday, August 26th – Christian vs. Randy Orton
– Undertaker’s WrestleMania exploits are well documented, but he also has one of the most illustrious SummerSlam track records as well. Relive every one of The Dead Man’s matches at Summerslam.
