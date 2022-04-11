wrestling / News

XPW Killafornia Results 4.9.22: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie, King of The Death Match Tournament

April 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XPW Killifornia Image Credit: XPW

Xtreme Pro Wrestling held its Killafornia show on Saturday featuring the King of the Death Match Tournament, Kamille vs. Taya Valkyirie, and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Silas Young def. Bo Cooper

* Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie went to a no contest

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Orin Veidt def. Vincent

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Sage Sin Supreme def. Sledge

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Eric Ryan def. Juicy Finau

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: SHLAK def. Dirty Ron

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Pagano def. Shane Mercer

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Necro Butcher def. Hoodfoot

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: MASADA def. Lucky 13

* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Big Joe def. Terex

* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: Sage Sin Supreme def. Orin Veidt

* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: SHLAK def. Eric Ryan

* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: Big Joe def. Necro Butcher

* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: MASADA def. Pagano

* King Of The Death Match 2022 Semi Final Death Match: SHLAK def. Sage Sin Supreme

* King Of The Death Match 2022 Semi Final Death Match: MASADA def. Big Joe

* XPW King Of The Death Matches Title King Of The Death Match 2022 Final No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: SHLAK def. MASADA

