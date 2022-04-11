wrestling / News
XPW Killafornia Results 4.9.22: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie, King of The Death Match Tournament
Xtreme Pro Wrestling held its Killafornia show on Saturday featuring the King of the Death Match Tournament, Kamille vs. Taya Valkyirie, and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):
* Silas Young def. Bo Cooper
* Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie went to a no contest
the XPW/NWA crossover all six of us have been pining away for #XPWKillafornia pic.twitter.com/G90rjHLS5l
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2022
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Orin Veidt def. Vincent
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Sage Sin Supreme def. Sledge
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Eric Ryan def. Juicy Finau
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: SHLAK def. Dirty Ron
Shlak Wins with Fire #XPWKillafornia pic.twitter.com/2OBIBRm27k
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) April 10, 2022
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Pagano def. Shane Mercer
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Necro Butcher def. Hoodfoot
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: MASADA def. Lucky 13
* King Of The Death Match 2022 First Round Death Match: Big Joe def. Terex
Big FN Joe… WOW! #XPWKillafornia pic.twitter.com/3IrUQcyjzD
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) April 10, 2022
* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: Sage Sin Supreme def. Orin Veidt
* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: SHLAK def. Eric Ryan
* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: Big Joe def. Necro Butcher
Loved this. Big F’n Joe turning Necro Butcher’s lights out #XPWKillafornia pic.twitter.com/vbeBXtV61H
— Zack Monday (@zackmonday) April 10, 2022
* King Of The Death Match 2022 Second Round Death Match: MASADA def. Pagano
* King Of The Death Match 2022 Semi Final Death Match: SHLAK def. Sage Sin Supreme
* King Of The Death Match 2022 Semi Final Death Match: MASADA def. Big Joe
Masada defeats Big FN Joe at #XPWKillafornia pic.twitter.com/OSPt4o06lw
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) April 10, 2022
* XPW King Of The Death Matches Title King Of The Death Match 2022 Final No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: SHLAK def. MASADA
