XPW Problematic Full Results 06.24.2023: Alex Colon vs. Bestia 666 XPW World Heavyweight Title Headliner, More
The XPW Problematic show was hosted by Xtreme Pro Wrestling on June 24 in Pomona, CA. You can find some highlights and the complete results (per Cagematch) below.
* XPW Women’s Championship Match: Ludark Shaitan defeated Mazzerati
* XPW FITE TV Championship Match: Kat Martini defeated MAGA Munch
* Deathmatch Bout: Mecha Wolf defeated Rob Shit
* Deathmatch Bout: Big Joe defeated Judge Joe Dred
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Becky Hate
* Deathmatch Bout: MAGA Butcher defeated Dirty Ron
* XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship Match: SHLAK defeated Lou Nixon
* XPW World Heavyweight Championship – Puerto Rican Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Bestia 666
Big FN Joe and Judge Joe Dred destroy each other. #XPW #XPWProblematic #XPW #Problematic #Lighttubecross #Lighttubespot #Lighttubecrucifix #DeathMatchWrestling #BloodyWrestlig #BigFNJoe #JudgeJoeDred #SocalWrestling #RobBlack #KingOfTheDeathMatch pic.twitter.com/RGF1KwEbSL
— FleshWoundRadio (@FleshWoundRadio) June 25, 2023
@Thexpwwrestling #xpw #xpwproblematic pic.twitter.com/u1UCTKqqbQ
— DeathSaw Comics (@DeathSawComics) June 25, 2023
@Thexpwwrestling #xpw #xpwproblematic pic.twitter.com/iGbnQe28je
— DeathSaw Comics (@DeathSawComics) June 25, 2023