wrestling / News

XPW Problematic Full Results 06.24.2023: Alex Colon vs. Bestia 666 XPW World Heavyweight Title Headliner, More

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Xtreme Pro Wrestling

The XPW Problematic show was hosted by Xtreme Pro Wrestling on June 24 in Pomona, CA. You can find some highlights and the complete results (per Cagematch) below.

* XPW Women’s Championship Match: Ludark Shaitan defeated Mazzerati

* XPW FITE TV Championship Match: Kat Martini defeated MAGA Munch

* Deathmatch Bout: Mecha Wolf defeated Rob Shit

* Deathmatch Bout: Big Joe defeated Judge Joe Dred

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Becky Hate

* Deathmatch Bout: MAGA Butcher defeated Dirty Ron

* XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship Match: SHLAK defeated Lou Nixon

* XPW World Heavyweight Championship – Puerto Rican Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Bestia 666

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Xtreme Pro Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading