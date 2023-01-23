wrestling / News

XPW We Are Not Your Kind Results: Real1 Battles Juventud Guerrera, More

January 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XPW Dark Side of the Ring

XPW We Are Not Your Kind took place on Saturday evening, with Real1 facing off with Juventud Guerrera and more. You can see the full results below form the show, which aired on FITE from Newark, New Jersey per Fightful:

* Soultaker defeats Sean Lawhorn

* Juventud Guerrera defeats Real1

* Deathmatch: The Body def. Lucky 13

* Deathmatch: Sage Sin Supreme def. Chelsea Durden

* Deathmatch: Drake Younger def. Big Joe by referee’s decision

* XPW World Heavyweight Championship Hardcore Match: MASADA def. Thom Latimer

* Deathmatch: JJ Escobar def. Charlie Bonifer and Kurt Bale

* XPW Women’s Championship Deathmatch: Ludark Shaitan (c) def. Lindsay Snow (w/Mother Endless)

* XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship Exposed Boards, No Rope Barbed Wire, Sheets Of Glass Match: SHLAK def. Necro Butcher

