wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Talents Make Takeover XXX Predictions, New NXT Trademarks, NXT UK Women Hype Video
– In a recent YouTube video for the WWE Performance Center, NXT talents EJ Nduka, Emily Andzulis, Omari Palmer, Rita Reis, Briana Brandy, and Jessi Kamea made their predictions for NXT Takeover:XXX on Saturday.
– The NXT UK Twitter account released a new video looking at the top challengers for NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray, with Dani Luna, Amale, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Candy Floss, Nina Samuels, Xia Brookside, Aoife Valkyrie, and Piper Niven all mentioned.
.@Kay_Lee_Ray has A LOT of challengers with their sights set on her #NXTUK Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/m1Vs50c0r1
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 20, 2020
– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE is adding more trademarks for its NXT and NXT UK talents. The company filed to trademark six superstar names on August 13: Primate Jay Melrose, Wild Boar, Malcolm Bivens, Mercedes Martinez, Raquel Gonzalez. The trademark request was as follows:
“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
More Trending Stories
- Update On Vince McMahon Kicking Off Smackdown, Set To Introduce Thunderdome
- Details On How WWE Creative Team Is Structured, Bruce Prichard’s Role, Changes To NXT Team
- Erick Rowan On If He Was Contacted For Wyatt Swamp Fight, Viewing His WWE Experience As Positive
- Bret Hart Recalls WrestleMania 8 Match With Roddy Piper, Blading For The Match, How They Avoided Being Fined