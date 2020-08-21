– In a recent YouTube video for the WWE Performance Center, NXT talents EJ Nduka, Emily Andzulis, Omari Palmer, Rita Reis, Briana Brandy, and Jessi Kamea made their predictions for NXT Takeover:XXX on Saturday.

– The NXT UK Twitter account released a new video looking at the top challengers for NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray, with Dani Luna, Amale, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Candy Floss, Nina Samuels, Xia Brookside, Aoife Valkyrie, and Piper Niven all mentioned.

.@Kay_Lee_Ray has A LOT of challengers with their sights set on her #NXTUK Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/m1Vs50c0r1 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 20, 2020

– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE is adding more trademarks for its NXT and NXT UK talents. The company filed to trademark six superstar names on August 13: Primate Jay Melrose, Wild Boar, Malcolm Bivens, Mercedes Martinez, Raquel Gonzalez. The trademark request was as follows: