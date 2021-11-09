Xyon Quinn Says Shawn Michaels Was Happy With His Theme Song Tribute on WWE NXT 2.0

– Speaking to SportingNews.com, WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn discussed singing Shawn Michaels’ famous “Sexy Boy” theme on last week’s NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights.

Quinn on the backstage reaction to the segment: “I got a bit of a standing ovation when I came back through the curtain, so that was pretty cool. It was a group effort, we all came together and had a meeting about it and talked about it. It’s trying to ignite that spark and bring something different to the table. I feel like things have been repetitive a bit lately, so I’ve been trying to bring in my own thing and do whatever I can come up with. That was a bit interesting. Shawn Michaels was happy with it. He said he forgot how good his song was, so it was pretty cool to hear that from a legend such as himself.”

On being surrounded by wrestling legends: “It’s crazy – you still have to pinch yourself sometimes. You don’t really get used to it, but you do – seeing him and you’re like, damn, I was a kid watching you. There are living legends walking around you. I got to meet The Rock, John Cena and all these people. It is breathtaking. I got to get a photo with him in his famous pose, I got to sing ‘Sexy Boy’, which was cool. It’s a surreal kind of feeling, and I am blessed and happy to be here and do my thing. I have gotten a lot of help from coaches and have been doing my own thing. Creativity and stuff like that has always been my strength, it’s something I couldn’t really display on a footy field,” he continued. “Certain ideas I get in my head and stuff like that, and certain moves, you can’t just randomly do stuff on a footy field. But in the ring, you can do anything. You have to use all these little ideas you have and turn nothing into something, and that’s what I like to do.”

Xyon Quinn on wrestling Sheamus as Daniel Vidott on SmackDown in April 2020: “It was definitely left-field, I had only been wrestling for about a year-and-a-half at the time. To be pushed into that position, it was the same feeling I got when I got a call from Dave Furner telling me I was going to play for the Raiders in my debut match in the National Rugby League. It’s just one of those things where you get put in these situations with amazing athletes, these legends and people you have seen growing up, and you’ve just got to do it and do what they ask of you. To be able to be in the same ring as a legend like Sheamus was just incredible for me. Standing across the ring, I was just like, ‘holy crap, what am I doing?’ It was crazy, but to be honest, it felt so right and I felt like I was in the right spot. And I am in the right spot right now. All the hard yards and everything I have been learning, I have put into one, and now it is starting to come out and show on the screens. The sky is the limit, and hopefully it branches off into many other opportunities. I’m just happy with where things are right now. I can’t wait for the rematch – Xyon Quinn is undefeated (in NXT). It is going to be great, and I can’t wait for it.”