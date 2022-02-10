Xyon Quinn vs. Joe Gacy, More Set for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live, including Xyon Quinn vs. Joe Gacy You can check out the full preview and lineup below:

* Xyon Quinn vs. Joe Gacy

* Trick Williams vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Lash Legend vs. Erica Yan

Quinn and Gacy set for slugfest on 205 Live

A must-see edition of 205 Live will feature a trio of edge-of-your-seat singles bouts, as Xyon Quinn will throw down with Joe Gacy in the main event, Ikemen Jiro is primed for a hard-hitting clash with Trick Williams, and Erica Yan is slated for a collision with Lash Legend.

Backed by the cold-blooded Harland, Gacy hasn’t been shy about credit for singlehandedly “stripping away the exclusivity from 205 Live” and making it a brand on which Superstars of all weight classes and backgrounds can compete.

He’ll be opposed by the hard-hitting Quinn, who recently competed in a thrilling series of matches with Santos Escobar and is looking to claim a statement victory over the outspoken Gacy.

Speaking of outspoken Superstars, Williams is champing at the bit for his first match of 2022, a one-on-one melee with the eccentric Jiro of Jacket Time. With each competitor likely to have his respective tag team partner patrolling ringside, will Jiro or Williams pick up a statement-making victory?

Legend has been having a difficult time preparing for the upcoming Women’s Dusty Classic, teaming with Amari Miller and Fallon Henley on consecutive episodes of 205 Live but struggling to get on the same page as either of her partners and losing both matches. As someone who is clearly not keen on sharing the spotlight, can Legend get back on track in her singles battle with Yan?

Don’t miss a thrilling episode of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!