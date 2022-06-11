wrestling / News
Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee Added to Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0
– WWE.com has announced that Xyon Quinn will face Wes Lee in a rematch on this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Here’s the full announcement and updated lineup:
Xyon Quinn plans to prove Wes Lee’s win was a fluke in rematch
After waiting weeks for his one-on-one showdown with Xyon Quinn, Wes Lee pulled a fast one when it looked like it would be lights out, side-stepping a charging Quinn to escape with a quick rollup victory.
That loss did not sit right with Quinn, who has been forced to see the positive reactions from the NXT Universe for the past week. A frustrated Quinn claimed that Lee’s win was pure luck and he dominated the match.
Can Quinn prove Lee’s victory was a fluke, or will the high-octane Superstar pull off another shocking win? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!
* NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
Set For Next Week:
* Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Indi Hartwell
* Giovanni Vinci debuts
* Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Recalls Backstage Quip To Vince McMahon Over Naomi & Sasha Banks Walkout
- MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments
- Jeff Jarrett On AJ Styles Being Forced Out Of TNA, His Reaction To Styles Leaving The Company
- Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day