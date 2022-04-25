Yet Another New Trial Date Set For Rhaka Khan In Criminal Case

According to court records, a new trial date has been set for the criminal case of Rhaka Khan, real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers. The trial will now commence on July 22 at the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas. She is facing charges of interfering with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate.”

The trial has been pushed back eight times due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the court system. This is the latest change, as it originally been set for June 3. She was indicted in August 2019 and arraigned in December of that same year.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.