Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up

It was previously reported that Matt Riddle is set to move from NXT to Smackdown soon and he got a vignette promoting that fact on last week’s episode. Then, another report stated that Dominik Dijakovic was headed to RAW. Wrestletalk now reports that NXT’s Chelsea Green is also on her way to the main roster.

Green last appeared on NXT in a tag team with Charlotte Flair, defeating Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. In a web-exclusive video, she then fired her manager Robert Stone. Green was discussed as a call up without Stone, which is why the two were split up. However, Green’s move is not official yet, but it’s believed that teaming her with Flair was a way to ‘put her over’ ahead of a jump to RAW or Smackdown.