wrestling / News
Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Matt Riddle is set to move from NXT to Smackdown soon and he got a vignette promoting that fact on last week’s episode. Then, another report stated that Dominik Dijakovic was headed to RAW. Wrestletalk now reports that NXT’s Chelsea Green is also on her way to the main roster.
Green last appeared on NXT in a tag team with Charlotte Flair, defeating Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. In a web-exclusive video, she then fired her manager Robert Stone. Green was discussed as a call up without Stone, which is why the two were split up. However, Green’s move is not official yet, but it’s believed that teaming her with Flair was a way to ‘put her over’ ahead of a jump to RAW or Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Controversial 2019 Black Lives Matter Comments Surface Where He Said People of Color Need to ‘Realize How Good They Have It’
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali & More Criticize Jaxson Ryker Over Donald Trump Tweet
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW