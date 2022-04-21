wrestling / News

YOH vs. Hiromu Takahashi Added To NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Change Made To Six-Man Tag

April 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between YOH and Hiromu Takahashi for their NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, Japan on May 1. This also forces a change to a six-man tag on the show, as Hiromu had been set to team with Shingo Takagi and Tatsumi Fujinami against Suzuki-gun. Now he will be replaced by BUSHI in that match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
* IWGP United States Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tama Tonga
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens
* IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship: Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI
* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., & TAKA Michinoku
* Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* YOH vs. Hiromu Takahashi

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hiromu Takahashi, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading