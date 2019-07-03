Yoshiaki Yatsu Had to Have Leg Amputated, Was Still Wrestling Into His 60s

– Per Shannon Walsh of WrestlingWithDemons, Japanese wrestler and former Olympic competitor Yoshiaki Yatsu recently had to have his right leg amputated last week due to complications from diabetes. Yatsu is in his 60s, and was still taking part in wrestling matches right before he had the surgery.

Yatsu competed at the 1976 Olympic games. Throughout his career, he worked in both New Japan and All Japan Pro Wrestling. In 1991 at SWS Wrestle Dream in Kobe, Japan, he wrestled Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship in the main event.