wrestling / News
Yoshiaki Yatsu Had to Have Leg Amputated, Was Still Wrestling Into His 60s
July 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Per Shannon Walsh of WrestlingWithDemons, Japanese wrestler and former Olympic competitor Yoshiaki Yatsu recently had to have his right leg amputated last week due to complications from diabetes. Yatsu is in his 60s, and was still taking part in wrestling matches right before he had the surgery.
Yatsu competed at the 1976 Olympic games. Throughout his career, he worked in both New Japan and All Japan Pro Wrestling. In 1991 at SWS Wrestle Dream in Kobe, Japan, he wrestled Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship in the main event.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle, When Maria Told WWE She Was Pregnant
- Backstage Update on The Club Members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Possibly Staying in WWE