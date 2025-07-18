Yota Tsuji Believes ‘Double Main Events’ Are Insulting To Wrestlers Who Close The Show

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, Yota Tsuji explained why he has a problem with the term ‘double main event’, which he thinks is an insult to wrestlers who close a show. He noted that the IWGP World Championship did not close the show several times this year, which he’s not a fan of. Here are highlights:

On double main events: “Yeah (the IWGP World Heavyweight Title did not headline several USA shows in 2025). Underneath the STRONG Women’s Championship, underneath two non-title main events. I said this backstage in Aichi, June 29, the ‘double main event’ phrasing is B.S., and it’s an insult to the people in the ‘first’ main. In the end, I lost the Global Title sadly, but I’ll still be planning to get in place to rectify that whole situation.”

On how he’s feeling going into the G1: “I feel this is essential. Everybody says the same, because everybody wants it. You win the G1 and you’re famous, and you have a road carved out for you to the Tokyo Dome. So as a wrestler, as a leader of the generation, yeah, it’s key.”

On wrestling Yuya Uemura: “Same city he hurt his arm against me- the company knows what they’re doing (laughs). I beat him in Fukuoka at Dontaku, but I’m interested to see what he brings that’s different. Same with EVIL; it’s always hard in wrestling to beat the same guy twice in a row.”