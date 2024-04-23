Yota Tsuji Takes Issue With Jon Moxley IWGP Title Match On AEW Dynamite

Yota Tsuji takes issue with AEW’s decision to have Jon Moxley defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. Moxley will defend the title against Hobbs on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and Tsuji, the 2024 New Japan Cup winner, expressed his issues with the match in an interview with Tokyo Sports.

“Where was the value of the IWGP?,” Tsuji said (per Fightful). “If Moxley has agreed to be the champion, then he certainly has the right to fight for the title. The problem is that New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn’t say anything about it. What is that feeling? I wonder if they don’t feel any discomfort with that. I feel nothing but disgust and displeasure.”

He added, “[Hobbs] may be a great fighter, but it’s strange that a fighter who has no connection to New Japan and has never been to New Japan is suddenly challenging for the top belt, even if he doesn’t win the [New Japan Cup]. I wonder if he has a visa. Even if he were to win the belt, would he be able to come to Fukuoka? I wonder how long they’ll continue to be beholden to AEW, which has no respect for the IWGP. We are lowering the value of the pinnacle by ourselves, and I think we have to break out of this situation.”

Dynamite airs tomorrow night live on TBS.