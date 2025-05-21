Yota Tsuji Says if IWGP World Title Continues To Be Disrespected, He Will Stop Going To NJPW US Shows

At NJPW Resurgence, the IWGP World Heavyweight title match was the co-main event, the second show in a row the title did not close the show. That didn’t sit well with Yota Tsuji, who said he might not attend US shows if it continues.

He told Tokyo Sports: “If this situation continues, I won’t be going to New Japan’s US tournaments anymore. The setup isn’t good, and they can’t change the ring that got covered in blood halfway through… I think respect for the IWGP is also respect for New Japan. A place that can’t do that isn’t New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In other words, I have no right to participate.”