Yota Tsuji Thinks Kazuchika Okada Is Embarrassed To Step Into an NJPW Ring

Yota Tsuji believes that Kazuchika Okada is sending Jack Perry to target him because Okada is embarrassed to come to NJPW right now. Tsuji is set to face Perry at Wrestle Dynasty, and he spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview where he said that he thinks Okada is using Perry to “mess” with him.

“I don’t think he is satisfied with himself right now,” Tsuji said of Okada. “I mean, you’ve been active in New Japan for so long, and now you’re kicking him in the groin with your middle finger up. But he’s embarrassed to enter the New Japan ring in that condition, so I think he’s using Perry to mess with me.”

He continued, “I’m not going to take any action. If Jack Perry loses to me, what kind of action he will take will be a measure of his caliber as a wrestler. If he doesn’t take action, it means he has thrown away his pride as a wrestler into the sea of money.”

Okada does not, as of now, have a match scheduled for Wrestle Dynasty.