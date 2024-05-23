Yota Tsuji Praises NJPW’s Young Lions Following Best of the Super Juniors 31 Match

Yota Tsuji and Hiromu Takahashi faced a couple of NJPW’s Young Lions at today’s Best of the Super Juniors 31 show, and he praised the Young Lions on the roster after the match. Tsuji and Takahashi defeated Katsuya Murashima and Shoma Kato at the event, and Tsuji cut a promo talking about the two.

“Kato, Murashima, I know exactly how you guys are feeling right now,” Tsuji said (per Fightful). “You’ve debuted, but you’re stuck spinning your wheels. That’s eating at you day in and day out. But I have one piece of advice for you. As long as you keep your nose to the grindstone, you’ll be alright in the end.”

He added, “You’re in the greatest promotion there is. AEW and WWE don’t have the gems that are New Japan Young Lions.”

