Yota Tsuji Has Shinsuke Nakamura & Tetsuya Naito On His Opponent Wishlist

Yota Tsuji recently revealed a couple of opponents he’d like to face in the ring, namely Shinsuke Nakamura & Tetsuya Naito. The NJPW star spoke with Monthly Puroresu for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below:

On who he would like to face in NJPW: “In New Japan, the person I’d like to wrestle most is Tetsuya Naito. I am a member of Los Ingobernables de Japón but I think the influence and image of Naito within our group is such a strong one that I feel I need to beat him and prove that I’m on his level, or even above him. If I’m unable to do that then the future of New Japan will look bleak.”

On who he would like to face outside NJPW: “Outside of New Japan, if I had to name someone I’d like to face, I would say Shinsuke Nakamura. As it stands, I don’t like the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. When I win the title, I’ll split it up and bring back the Intercontinental Championship then defend it against Nakamura – the man who defined the belt in the first place.”