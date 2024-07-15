Yota Tsuji Still Wants To Split IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Yota Tsuji hasn’t given up his quest to split the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship into its two titles. Tsuji has spoken about his desire to win the title and split it back into its original lineages of the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, and he said during an interview with the NJPW website that he hopes to do so by winning the G1 Climax 34 and then splitting the titles. You can see some highlights below:

On his match with IWGP Global Heavyweight champion David Finlay in the tournament: “I lost to him at Dontaku, so I’d like revenge. Beating him puts me closer to the IWGP Global Championship. Still, my main goal is the World Heavyweight Championship- I haven’t given up on breaking up that title.”

On potentially winning the Global Heavyweight Title: “The Global belt is a big piece of that puzzle. Bring back the Intercontinental Championship, and people will be asking what happens to the Global? If I hold the Global Championship then I’ll have most say in what happens.”