wrestling / News
Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. Teaming Up For NJPW World Tag League
Yota Tsuji and Zandokan Jr. are joining forces for the 2023 NJPW World Tag League. As NJPW announced, Tsuji revealed at the November 19th New Japan Road show that he will team with Zandokan in the tournament.
You can see the full announcement below:
Yota Tsuji confirms Zandokan Jr. for World Tag League!
Tsuji’s partner set for World Tag League
A live event Sunday November 19 in Utsonimiya saw Just Five Guys battle Los Ingobernables De Japon- plus one, as Yota Tsuji declared that he would be bringing his World tag League partner to the fray. Not an LIJ pareja, but rather a friend Tsuji had made on excursion, and not an ‘X’ but a ‘Z’, the man turned out to be rising CMLL prospect Zandokan Jr.
Tsuji and Zandokan won the ten man bout, pinning TAKA Michinoku after an impactful double team called the Ankla (Spanish for ‘anchor’). Will that be the fate of the other World Tag League teams? The tournament gets underway tonight, live in English and free on NJPW World!