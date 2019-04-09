wrestling / News
Various News: The Young Bucks Will Defend AAA Tag Titles at Double or Nothing, Indy Wrestling Events Coming to Summerslam Weekend in Toronto
– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks issued a big announcement for May’s Double or Nothing event for AEW. The Young Bucks will now defend their recently won AAA tag team titles against The Lucha Bros. You can check out Matt Jackson’s announcement below.
AEW’s Double or Nothing event is set for May 25. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
We’ve upped the ante. @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles are now on the line at @AEWrestling #DoubleorNothing! pic.twitter.com/2pSYrOUbHR
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) April 9, 2019
– PWInsider reports that a number of independent wrestling promotions will be holding events during Summerslam weekend in Toronto, and it appears to be gearing up to be a major wrestling weekend similar to WrestleMania. You can check out the updated lineup of events set for that week and weekend below:
Wednesday 8/6 – Canada’s Smash Wrestling vs. The UK’s PROGRESS Wrestling
Thursday 8/7- PROGRESS Wrestling
Friday 8/8 – Germany’s WXW
Saturday 8/9 – Smash Wrestling: Super Showdown VII
