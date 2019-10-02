The Young Bucks on How They Want AEW to Come Off Differently, TNT GM Says AEW Dynamite Is ‘Like Watching an Action Movie’

– The New York Post published an article profiling All Elite Wrestling (AEW) ahead of tonight’s debut for AEW Dynamite on TNT. They spoke to AEW wrestlers and EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), along with TNT GM Brett Weitz on what fans can expect from the product. Below are some highlights.

Matt Jackson on wanting the show to be and look different: “The moment you flip to our show, I want it to take one frame to go, ‘Oh, I’m watching AEW.’ We should immediately have the ability to be and look different. … Everything about us should be different, so you know at least this one’s AEW and this is the other wrestling show.”

Brett Weitz on what fans can expect from Dynamite compared to WWE: “I’d say the one across the street [WWE] is a very mic-heavy league and there are a lot of people grabbing mics and a lot of people talking trash in and out of the ring and there is a lot less wrestling happening. [AEW] is from soup to nuts, from the moment you start to the moment the night is over, it never stops. It never ever stops. It’s really like watching an action movie.”

Matt Jackson on making Chris Jericho the identity of AEW: “We felt like if we want someone to be the identity of this company, it’s got to be the most famous guy who everyone knows and it’s Chris Jericho, who just so happens to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

Matt Jackson on noting wrestler records and standings on the show: “In sports, when a team loses a big game it reflects in their interviews. It reflects in their behavior, their body language. I want that.”

Nick Jackson on why fans should not expect some of the edgier material on pay-per-view events on the weekly product: “You have to save those big moments for things like pay-per-views. If you do that type of stuff on a weekly basis, then I feel like it’s just too much, it loses the importance.”

Matt Jackson on a lot of people not having seen the Bucks wrestle: “People say that we [The Young Bucks] are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, but it’s silly, because so many people have never even seen us wrestle. [Jericho] says, [for] all of the guys on our roster it’s gonna seem like a 10-year overnight sensation thing, like where did those guys come from and they’re so good at this?”