The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite Surpassing Ratings Expectations, Feeling Like They Made Private Party

– TV Insider recently spoke to AEW executives and wrestlers the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), who discussed AEW Dynamite, the ratings, and more. Below are some highlights from The Young Bucks.

Nick Jackson on the Young Bucks facing Private Party in the first round of the tag team tournament: “We wanted to face this tag team in the first round. We know that moment would be huge for them. For them to deliver such a great performance four or five years into their professional wrestling career, it was mind-blowing. Isiah is 22-years-old for crying out loud. If I was 22 years old and was in his same spot. If I was about to perform in front of a TNT audience, I would be nervous. You couldn’t read that on both of them. I told Matt afterward that they are obviously ready to become stars.”

Matt Jackson on feeling like the Young Bucks made Private Party with their match on Dynamite: “It really felt like they belonged. We can talk and plan for months like we did. We set the whole thing up, but sometimes things don’t really happen the same…But sometimes things click. Story was told almost perfectly. I watched the match back, and usually I can’t stand watching my matches back because I’m a bit of a perfectionist. However, for me, with the time given, the story we were able to tell, that is almost as perfect as a match you can have. They played their roles flawlessly. I feel that night they were made. I’m really happy for them.”

Matt Jackson on the ratings for Dynamite: “I heard the expectations were possibly in the 400 or 500,000 range. The fact we crossed a million was great. I think opening we expected a big number. I don’t know if we expected the number, we got in 1.4. Of course, a week or two after there will always be a drop. We expected that. If we can keep around a million, we’d be thrilled. That would be amazing. We’re such a brand-new thing for them. The next week is tough with Major League Baseball, NBA coming up. We understand that. This whole thing is a whirlwind. We are thrilled right now. And of course, you think about the other wrestling playing that night. And you want to best them, and the fact we are is great. We are also not taking that for granted because they have a great show too. Right now, we have one step foot forward and think about our brand, our television show and making it the best we can make it.”

Matt Jackson on how life has changed: “My kids are used to having daddy pick them up at school and taking them during the week. Then I’d be gone on the weekend. This is definitely different. Now when I am home, I’m constantly on conference calls or creative meeting calls. It’s really been a 24/7 job that is difficult to put away. It’s tough. I am a family man and want to be around my kids all day and don’t want to miss these precious moments. My mind has been so preoccupied now with AEW. My life is AEW. For me, it’s about me putting my phone away and brain away to play with my kids. Me and my son Zachary, I recently got him into the old school Nintendo. My daughter is into arts and crafts. Her and I do that when I get a chance. It’s a balance. It’s a constant battle. My wife Dana who also works for the company in merchandise and marketing. She is constantly thinking about work, so when her and I get together I notice we are talking about work. We try to say to each other let’s put it away for a second and watch a show and be together. I’m hoping we find that balance.”

Matt Jackson on the Young Bucks facing challenge of facing Santana and Ortiz: “We got the challenge. That’s something we want to see. The only time we only faced them was in a tag in the middle of the ocean. Nobody has ever seen it. I remember people saying it was one of the best tag matches they’ve ever seen. If and when that match happens, it would be an honor to get in the ring with those guys. Our main objective is to have the best tag team division in the world. As far as I know, they’ve had a hell of a body of work. We like that competitive nature. It fuels us and wants us to do better. I think they will bring out a new side of us. A more aggressive, less graceful side for us. Maybe when we get into the ring with them, it won’t be such a beautiful match. It will be a little more violent. I think that is a side I want to show the world.”

Nick Jackson on how AEW dealt with Luchasaurus getting injured last week: “Instead of panicking, we all just came together and made a decision on what to do. We worked very well on the fly. We told Marko [Stunt] that this was his night. We switched that match with the SCU versus Best Friends. I feel like we hit a home run. You have to really be able to work on the fly and make adjustments that quick.”