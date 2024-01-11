wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Make AEW Return, Confront Darby Allin & Sting On Dynamite
The Young Bucks are back on AEW TV, appearing to do a staredown with Darby Allin & Sting on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Sting and Allin defeat Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in the main event. After the match, Sting and Allin cut a promo and were interrupted as Matt and Nick Jackson came out to the stage, staring the two down before turning and headling backstage.
This appearance was the Young Bucks’ first since they lost to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at Full Gear in November. It was implied by the announcers that the Bucks could be challenging Sting and Allin for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution.
Are the Young Bucks calling their shot against Sting and Darby Allin?
Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @Sting | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/a7ELVTA8yc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024
