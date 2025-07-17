– During a recent chat with Renee Paquette on Close-Up ahead of AEW All In Texas, former AEW Tag Team Champions and EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) explained the duo’s unexpected alliance with The Death Riders and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. According to Matt Jackson, the groups had more in common than they initially thought. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Jackson on on realizing Jon Moxley is good for business in AEW: “I feel like the fans at first thought it was weird. We’re not known to be those crazy brawlers who like to bleed…but there’s something that Moxley would say during his interviews that would resonate with us like, ‘Maybe he is here for the betterment of this company,’ and I feel like we had to sit for six months to realize that business is up when Jon Moxley’s the world heavyweight champion. Maybe he has something that he’s right about with this statement.”

Matt Jackson on realizing The Elite and the Death Riders have a lot in common: “It was us sitting at home and going ‘Woah, I think the Death Riders and The Elite have more in common than even we realize,” Matt said. “Jon’s a day-one guy, just like us. Jon’s an outlaw and rebel, just like us…I think we have the same spirit.”

Unfortunately for The Young Bucks, they failed to beat Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at AEW All In Texas last weekend. As a result, they’ve been “stripped” of their EVP titles for AEW.