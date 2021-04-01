AEW News: Young Bucks Ally With Jon Moxley Against Kenny Omega, Darby Allin Sends Matt Hardy a Message

– Jon Moxley found some help in his feud with Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers in the Young Bucks. Tonight’s show saw Moxley come out following Omega and the Good Brothers’ win over The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid, with Matt and Nick Jackson coming out to back him up. The three are set to team up against Omega and the Brothers on next week’s Dynamite.

.@JonMoxley is ready for a fight…But, he didn't arrive without his own army. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/TTiqvUylzr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

– Darby Allin had a message for Matt Hardy, appearing in a promo in which he took shots at Hardy’s “Big Money” persona:.