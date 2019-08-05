Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Head to TripleMania in Latest Being the Elite

– The latest episode of Being The Elite is online, following the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as they head to AAA TripleMania for this past weekend and discuss AEW on TNT’s debut selling out. You can check out the video and a recap below.

The video starts off with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega hanging out, which Matt comments on has been a long time. The others agree that it’s been at least a year or two, and Matt talks about how everything’s changed. Kenny reminds them that they used to do Vine videos instead of YouTube episodes and yet they made it work despite the limitations. They recall their memories from the day, and Kenny says they’re losing their sense of self, and they should rewind the clock back to the beginning and go back to their roots. They tease an idea, then start up the credits.

The next segment sees the Bucks in the airport, with Nick and Matt talking about AEW on TNT’s debut selling out in two hours. They say that they’re hoping tickets will be opened up in the days to come that were “killed by production.” They then make their way through the airport and Nick struggles to find his contacts as they head into the van to head out.

They make their way to the hotel and look for Omega’s room, eventually finding it and heading in to hang out. They joke about the water bottle left there and talk about the new BTE filming equipment, then order some room service. They try some chile ancho pepper, with Omega serving as the guinea pig before they all chow down.

The next day, they meet with fans and take pictures before heading to the arena with Cody to get ready for the show. They head backstage and talk about arriving at the building. Kenny says he knew kind of what to expect, but didn’t expect the impressive setup for the arena. They talk about how it’s going to be a good time and having the Elite back together. In the ring, they get hyped up and talk about being excited, leaving everyone behind and making sacrifices like not even locking the door to their house, not waiting for a UPS delivery, and not even separating their laundry. Matt says that both of his kids were sick and throwing up, and he just got them a brown bag and said, “Get your business done, I’ve got a town to make. Dana, do your thing!” Nick is being too mellow for Matt and Kenny and says he misses his family, which leads the other two to try and slap him but fail, leading to Kenny “slapping” Matt. Matt responds by giving Kenny an eye gouge, and Nick proves how much he loves the business by leaping off the top rope for a double crossbody.

Backstage, they talk Cody into trying a Mexican candy that they grew up on. He gives it a try and gives his review. Kenny gives it a try and is much less enthusiastic. We get a montage of the show getting set up, and then go backstage again where the three are getting ready for their match. The camera follows them as they prepare to go out, and then finally make their entrance.

We then cut backstage where Cody, Kenny and the Bucks celebrate selling out AEW on TNT’s debut. Kenny then suddenly starts freaking out about needing to book an arena for week two, and Cody complains that Nick was supposed to do it. Nick comes up with the “perfect city in the US of A,” though the feed cuts out any time they reference it. Cody says they need a “real city, a city that rhymes with Kelly.” The group comes to terms with the idea that they need to book a show every week and come up with cities for successive weeks, though they are all censored.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Being the Elite with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.