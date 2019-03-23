Young Bucks Announce Title Match For AEW Double or Nothing, Reveal They’ve Spent $100K Over Budget

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are at C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) and had a panel earlier today to talk about AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. During the panel, the Bucks revealed that their match with Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at the event will now be for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. The Bucks defeated the Lucha Bros to win the titles at AAA Rey de Reyes last week. Here are highlights, via Wrestling Inc:

Matt Jackson on the production for Double or Nothing: “You should see the production we have going into this event. I’ve seen the mock-up for the set, we are sparing no expense, ladies and gentlemen, it’s going to be incredible.”

Matt on how AEW will present its product: “We have a sense of humor, we think life is funny and wrestling is silly.” Matt said. “We also like to think storylines should make sense and there should be continuity. One thing about our show is it’s going to be different in that way, we’re not going to treat this like a rasslin’ show, we’re going to treat this like a show you’d watch on Netflix, or HBO, or Showtime, something that you could genuinely be entertained by. Something that not just wrestling fans could watch, but anybody can watch and enjoy.”

Nick said they’ve already spent $100,000 more than they’ve originally budgeted for the event. Here’s the updated card:

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* PAC vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA and two OWE partners to be announced

* Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, others TBA (Over Budget Battle Royal)