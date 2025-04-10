Young Bucks Appear On AEW Dynamite, Confronted By Kenny Omega & Swerve Strickland

The Young Bucks appeared on AEW Dynamite to explain helping Jon Moxley at Dynasty, which led to Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland coming out. Wednesday night’s show saw the Bucks come out to come face to face with Moxley and Marina Shafir after Moxley defeated Katsuyori Shibata. The Death Rider duo left and the Bucks said that they kept Strickland from winning because they love Hangman page, and they were making a peace offering for the Death Riders who they didn’t take issue with.

Matthew Jackson argued that the Death Riders and The Elite should join forces and Kenny Omega came out, noting that they “forgot” to help him at Dynasty. He noted that the Bucks nearly killed AEW before the Death Riders started in. Kazuchika Okada then hit the ring and Omega looked to be cornered before Swerve Strickland hit the ring with a chair and chased the Bucks and Okada away. He then said it was “buck hunting season” in AEW.