AEW News: Young Bucks Attack Santana and Ortiz on Dynamite, Special Episode of AEW Dark Set For Saturday

– The Young Bucks took out Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dynamite ahead of their match with MJF and Chris Jericho at Revolution. As previously noted, the Bucks crashed the Inner Circle’s press conference and attacked them afterwards, putting the two Proud and Powerful members through tables:

– AEW has announced that a special episode of AEW Dark will take place on Saturday as a lead-up to AEW Revolution. The episode will release at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.