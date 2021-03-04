wrestling / News
AEW News: Young Bucks Attack Santana and Ortiz on Dynamite, Special Episode of AEW Dark Set For Saturday
March 4, 2021 | Posted by
– The Young Bucks took out Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dynamite ahead of their match with MJF and Chris Jericho at Revolution. As previously noted, the Bucks crashed the Inner Circle’s press conference and attacked them afterwards, putting the two Proud and Powerful members through tables:
'It's a human demolition derby staring the @YoungBucks' @JRsBBQ
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/NEp8Kv3opE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
– AEW has announced that a special episode of AEW Dark will take place on Saturday as a lead-up to AEW Revolution. The episode will release at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance
- Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match
- Cody Rhodes on How AEW Elevation Will Be Different From Dark, Paul Wight’s Arrival, His Tag Match Against Shaq, More