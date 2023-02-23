wrestling / News
Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open & More Added To This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has added several matches to this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
* Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
* Lance Archer vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Keith Lee
* We’ll hear from Dustin Rhodes
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Trying To Find The Right Time To Make Samoa Joe Champion In TNA, If Russo Held Joe Back
- Jim Cornette’s Wife Says Unofficial Facebook Group Has Been Posting On Cornette’s Behalf
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars