wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Backstage At Recent AEW Dynamite
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
The Young Bucks have been on hiatus from AEW since last year, after they lost the World tag team titles to Private Party. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the team was backstage at the recent episode of AEW Dynamite in Oceanside, California. They missed several dates in their home state already on this tour. However, there are plans being worked on for their upcoming return. An exact return date is unknown at this time.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince