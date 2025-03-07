wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Backstage At Recent AEW Dynamite

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Young Bucks 4-10-24, Matt Jackson Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks have been on hiatus from AEW since last year, after they lost the World tag team titles to Private Party. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the team was backstage at the recent episode of AEW Dynamite in Oceanside, California. They missed several dates in their home state already on this tour. However, there are plans being worked on for their upcoming return. An exact return date is unknown at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Young Bucks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading