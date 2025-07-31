Young Bucks Beat Outrunners To Advance In AEW Tag Team Tournament On Dynamite

The Young Bucks are moving on in the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, picking up a win on this week’s Dynamite. The Bucks defeated the Outrunners on Wednesday’s show to advance in the tournament, with Turbo Floyd taking the pinfall after a TK Driver.

The Bucks will now face either Brody King & Bandido or the Gates Of Agony in the next round.

