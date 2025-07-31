wrestling / News
Young Bucks Beat Outrunners To Advance In AEW Tag Team Tournament On Dynamite
The Young Bucks are moving on in the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, picking up a win on this week’s Dynamite. The Bucks defeated the Outrunners on Wednesday’s show to advance in the tournament, with Turbo Floyd taking the pinfall after a TK Driver.
The Bucks will now face either Brody King & Bandido or the Gates Of Agony in the next round.
The @YoungBucks are SMOKIN The Outrunners!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oK9tDXUEK9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025
The @YoungBucks almost pulled a fast one!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0l0TmRAHBM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025
Just as @RainmakerXOkada started to attack @TruthMagnum @TurboFloyd_ with The @YoungBucks, @SwerveConfident is down to help the Youngest Men Alive!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zi5PBMn8Bg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025
