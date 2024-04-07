– As previously reported, AEW is promoting that The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) will be showing exclusive backstage footage from AEW All In and discussing it for the first time on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, April 10. It’s also rumored that AEW will be showing footage from the alleged backstage incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry that led to Punk’s termination from AEW. The Bucks have since commented on the announcement on Instagram, “Live on Wednesday night. We ain’t trolling.”

Whether or not that will be the case, remains to be seen. It was reported by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Tony Khan was upset over CM Punk’s recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and he’s airing the alleged footage in response.