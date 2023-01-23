Young Bucks Comment On Jay Briscoe’s Passing In Latest Being The Elite

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, and features the Young Bucks reacting to the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. The episode released on Monday morning and you can see it below. The video features Nick and Matt Jackson talking about Briscoe’s death last Tuesday in a car accident at the age of 38.

You can read the Bucks’ comments on the situation below (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):

Matt: “What a rough 24 hours it has been. I don’t even know how I’m gonna wrestle tonight.”

Nick: “I feel the same exact way. We lost a very good friend, a brother, someone who we loved dearly, and we shared the ring with so many times.”

Matt: “I don’t think we’ve wrestled any other tag team more than we’ve wrestled the Briscoe Brothers.”

Nick: “We love Jay. Our hearts are just broken right now. I’m still in shock. We’ve been talking about him the entire drive so far. Today’s gonna be tough wrestling on TV.”

Matt: “I don’t know how we’re gonna do it. I was telling Dana, I said, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna do this.’ She just said, ‘When something like this happens, maybe it’s good to be around people who knew him so you can talk about him.”

Nick: “Today, it’s completely voluntary for the wrestlers to come to the show because a lot of us, we came up in the business with him, a lot of the current AEW roster. Obviously we own ROH too, so a lot of his brothers work in our locker room. So it will be good to see all the close wrestlers that were buddies with him. But it’s a tough day. It’s weird, I was telling Matt [that] this hurts more than my own family dying, and I’ve had, in the last two years, quite a few family members, grandparents, uncles…”

Matt: “You go through this bond where you wrestle someone, it’s such an intimate experience. You go through, and there’s so much pressure, and you’re holding their life in your hand. When you get through that, it’s something nobody else understands unless you are a wrestler, and he was one of the good ones.”

Nick: “He wasn’t just a great wrestler. He was a great human being.”