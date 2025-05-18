The Young Bucks Compare Working in NJPW To AEW

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Droste, AEW stars The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) compared what it’s like working for NJPW versus AEW. Nick noted that the Bucks have less obligations to fulfill in NJPW as they are also the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

Nicholas stated, “I’d say the biggest difference for us wrestling for NJPW instead of AEW has to be less obligations. So when we wrestle for them, we only have to focus on being wrestlers. So it’s a lot easier for preparation.”

Matthew Jackson also commented, “NJPW has always been most known for its strong style, hard hitting wrestling matches. If you’re a talent and you’re backstage, expect to wrestle that night. AEW could be different. You might be needed for a week, only to do a quick pre-taped promo to progress a story or show a character beat.” The former AEW and IWGP Tag Team Champion continued, “And in AEW, it’s an all you can eat buffet of different styles, and it’s all condensed into a quick two hour television show with multiple commercial breaks. I guess it’s non-TV vs. TV, which in turn makes the two products feel completely different.”

The Young Bucks recently teamed up with The Good Brothers earlier this month at NJPW Resurgence in Ontario, California. Together, they defeated the BULLET CLUB War Dogs.