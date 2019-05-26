wrestling / News
Young Bucks Defeat Lucha Bros At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
The Young Bucks defeated the Lucha Bros at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. Pics and video from the match are below.
.@MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB the new kings of rock & roll 👀 #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
The Young Bucks are wearing Elvis Presley gear since we’re in Las Vegas. The crew also laid out a new blood free canvas after the last match. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Ph3fiwGCkG
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
Listen to @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx… #CEROMIEDO! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Title match has UFC style referee introduction. I like it. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HV2h6N2GNd
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@NickJacksonYB and @ReyFenixMx already going all out! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
There's that incredible teamwork from @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@MattJackson13 bringing it! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@ReyFenixMx mocks your laws of physics and all they stand for! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
House of fire @MattJackson13! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Do something cool, @NickJacksonYB! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB paying tribute to the MCMG, complete with the Michigan palm point! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Double the pleasure, double the destruction! @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx RULE! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB going into the playbooks of their greatest rivals… MCMG, Steen & Generico and now the Lucha Bros themselves! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Tag team nirvana. @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB, @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx tore the house down! #AEWDoN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
One Meltzer Driver later and the Young Bucks retain the AAA tag belts in an epic 25 minute fast-paced tag team match. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/5E3lIiAxLm
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
Absolutely unreal. TAG. TEAM. WRESTLING!!! #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/8dI014M8LM
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) May 26, 2019
The Lucha Bros. get a nice ovation even in defeat. pic.twitter.com/JkM4qoMsgZ
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
