Young Bucks Defeat Lucha Bros At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

The Young Bucks defeated the Lucha Bros at AEW Double or Nothing tonight. Pics and video from the match are below.

The Young Bucks are wearing Elvis Presley gear since we’re in Las Vegas. The crew also laid out a new blood free canvas after the last match. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Ph3fiwGCkG — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019

One Meltzer Driver later and the Young Bucks retain the AAA tag belts in an epic 25 minute fast-paced tag team match. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/5E3lIiAxLm — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019