Young Bucks Discuss Their AEW TV Return, Getting Kansas Song On Latest Being The Elite

Being the Elite has returned, and the new episode features the Young Bucks discussing their return to AEW following their suspension. A new episode in the YouTube series released on Monday, the first since the show went on hiatus in September due to the Bucks and Kenny Omega’s suspension after the All Out backstage altercation. You can see the full episode below.

Toward the end of the video, Nick and Matt Jackson talk about returning to AEW TV at Full Gear, where they and Omega lost their Trios Championship match to Death Triangle. They note that, as was reported, they returned to work backstage a few weeks ago and go on to say that their suspensions have been a difficult time for them:

Matt Jackson: “It’s the end of the loop. We’re finally back home here in Ontario, California… We’re officially back. We however, have been technically back, backstage, for a few weeks. Now like, we’ve been on screen, we’re wrestled, we’ve done it and we’re back. Now Being The Elite is back and everything is back to reality.”

Nick Jackson: “You know what, it didn’t feel like we were officially back until last night [at Full Gear]. Like, we were around for four weeks but it didn’t feel like it. There was something missing I think. And I think that something missing was us performing live. So we did that, we scratched that itch and we’re back… I’ve had anxiety thinking about it. Been anxious, didn’t know if I could still perform at a high level.”

Nick Jackson: “I was actually waking up in cold sweats, I haven’t been sleeping. This is — people don’t, they don’t understand because we haven’t been able to talk about it. This has been…two of the hardest months of my life. I know for you too. My family, and here we are, we got through it. You just never know what’s going to happen until you do it. And just to hear the support last night, and to hear how happy and see how happy a lot of people were to see us, that really meant the world to us and Kenny. And it felt good, and we’re going through the healing process right now. But I think last night was a big step for us to get there. And I feel good. And we got to come out to a song we grew up listening to with our dad… a song we almost didn’t get. A song that we used to come out to in the back yard. But yeah, a song that we literally, we didn’t get until the 11th hour. That was stressful. Getting that, it was the night before, we finally knew. So it was just collectively a really crazy, crazy time. Now that it’s the end, I can almost give a sigh of relief at this point.”

