Young Bucks Discuss Their Match With FTR, Relationship With Cody Rhodes

The Young Bucks recently weighed in their match with FTR from last week’s AEW Dynamite, their relationship with Cody Rhode and more in a new interview. Nick and Matt Jackson spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about their ROH Tag Team Championship match with FTR.

They also talked about updating their Twitter bio during WrestleMania weekend where they wrote “The story of a couple of self-made SoCal kids who came from nothing & built a gigantic movement was never going to be romantic enough for you.” That bio led people to believe that they were commenting on the reaction to Rhodes’ return. You can check a couple of highlights below:

Matt Jackson on their match with FTR: “The four of us wanted to have a completely different match than the first. The role reversal really made it interesting and gave us a new dynamic to play with. They say opposites attract, and this might be proof of that. We love to explore all different types of styles and genres in the ring. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out. But sometimes, like this match, it does.”

Nick Jackson on their chemistry with FTR: “Any time we’re in the ring with professionals like that, there’s no limit. They understand tag team wrestling. Everything they do is solid and believable. They’re top notch and they love professional wrestling.”

Matt on working with the team: “I remember envisioning an angry Dax Harwood coming in with fists of fury for a comeback months ago when we first thought of a babyface FTR team vs. a heel Young Bucks team. It made me really excited, so you can imagine what it felt like to actually live it in real time.

“The first go-around might’ve been more like a love letter to tag team wrestling, while this one was more like a technical tag team wrestling showcase. I remember after we did the first match, the four of us all agreed that we should take a breath and not touch for a while. We were all so mentally and physically drained, trying to live up to the pressure and hype of what people anticipated. I don’t think any of us intended on it taking 18 months to get to the rematch, but maybe that’s why the arena was as electric as it was.”

Nick on the match taking place last week: “It wasn’t supposed to happen until later this month. We wanted to ride the momentum of the FTR vs. The Briscoes match [from the Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view] because we knew they’d have a classic, and we convinced Tony to let us have it in Boston.”

Matt on their Twitter bio and relationship with Cody Rhodes: “That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW. So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him.”