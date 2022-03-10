wrestling / News
Young Bucks, Evil Uno, Lee Johnson React to Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut has drawn reactions from some AEW stars including the Young Bucks and Evil Uno. As noted, Hardy made his debut on tonight’s show and signed with AEW. Following Hardy’s debut, several AEW stars reacted as you can see below.
The Bucks updated their Twitter bio to read:
“Crazy. Growing up our favorite tag team was The Hardyz. And now, fast forward all these years later and @AEW has a much better tag team called Young Bucks.”
haha The Young Bucks new bio…#AEW pic.twitter.com/79IgFVgXGs
— Rasslin Marx (@rasslinmarx) March 10, 2022
Evil Uno is co-workers with Jeff Hardy
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 10, 2022
Seeing Jeff Hardy do his dance will never get old #AEWDynamite
— BigShottyLee (@BigShottyLee) March 10, 2022
I rewatched Jeff Hardy make his debut about 20 times!! … and only Brother Nero could dance down the ramp during a 6 on 4 disadvantage and successfully kick everyone ass!! #AEWDynamite
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 10, 2022
JEFF HARDY!!!!!! Hell yeah LFG!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite
— Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) March 10, 2022
