Young Bucks, Evil Uno, Lee Johnson React to Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy AEW Image Credit: AEW

Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut has drawn reactions from some AEW stars including the Young Bucks and Evil Uno. As noted, Hardy made his debut on tonight’s show and signed with AEW. Following Hardy’s debut, several AEW stars reacted as you can see below.

The Bucks updated their Twitter bio to read:

“Crazy. Growing up our favorite tag team was The Hardyz. And now, fast forward all these years later and @AEW has a much better tag team called Young Bucks.”

