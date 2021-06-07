The Young Bucks Are ‘Extremely Violent People’ on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite has the Young Bucks living up to their status as EVPs – Extremely Violent People. You can see the video below, along with a recap of the proceedings:

* The Bucks are backstage before their on AEW Dynamite and talk about their Double or Nothing win over Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Matt says that Mox and Eddie took them to the limit and his neck is sore. They tell Brandon Culter that if they’re in trouble in the match, they may need Cutler to do something evil and get physically involved. Cutler isn’t getting it and Matt clarifies it. Cutler says he doesn’t want to cheat and doesn’t feel comfortable about it, to which Matt asks how comfortable he is in his new house which he’ll need a long, expensive contract to pay it off. The Bucks imply that Cutler might lose his contract and he should help them, so he reluctantly agrees to do help them cheat to support his family.

* We get clips from the Young Bucks’ match with PAC and Penta El Zero M, in which Cutler did in fact end up getting involved. We see footage from Cutler’s camera where he tells PAC he’s sorry.

* Ryan Nemeth goes for a new round of Hollywood Trivia and approaches Chuck Taylor. He asks if Taylor has seen Netflix’s Bash Brothers Experience and who played the hunky reporter. Taylor doesn’t remember the scene and Nemeth reminds him of it, and Taylor doesn’t know who played the role. Nemeth says it was him, and Taylor says nobody thinks of that when they think of the special. Frustrated, Nemeth walks off.

* Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega play the upcoming TBS game The Cube, which is hosted by Dwayne Wade. Matt walks in and observes as they unbox the equipment.

* It’s time to determine the #1 contender for the BTE Championship. Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus play The Cube, with the winner being determined by who gets their quantity of colored balls in the cube wins. Stunt wins and has his shot next week.

* Backstage, we see JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and Peter Avalon hanging out. Silver is there too, and the other guys look confused by his presence. When Avalon asks what he’s doing, he says, “I’m living.” The guys shrug and nod, and go back to hanging.

* The Bunny is arguing with Private Party about HFO’s losses on Dynamite when Matt Hardy comes in. Hardy breaks it up and Private Party point out that they were winning throughout 2020 but not anymore. Hardy is angry that he’s not getting his big payday and is disappointed with them all, and says the one success story was him dropping Christian, which he says he’s been doing for 20 years. He cuts a quick promo complaining about how Christian is following his shadow and says he is kicking Christian out of AEW.

* Alex Reynolds tells John Silver that they haven’t recruited anyone in a while, with Silver noting that they haven’t done the big in four to five months. Reynolds says the next person who walks down the hallway will join the Dark Order. That ends up being Billy Gunn, who has some Nightmare Family stuff. They suggest that he should join the Dark Order and talk about how he’s the Ass Man, and Gunn says that doesn’t mean what Silver thinks it means. He says the offer is enticing and he’ll think about it before walking off.

* Ryzin, Nyla Rose, and Vickie Guerrero are doing a photo shoot and berating the photographer about getting things right. They try out several poses but can’t get it right. Ryzin tells Rose to get some donations and she approaches several people to ask for money. Almost all of them run off and she beats the last one up for his money. They throw the money at the photographer and get their shot.

* A new segment of Trick Shots with Nick Jackson sees Johnson doing trick shots into The Cube in one shot when Omega, Marko Stunt, and others couldn’t.

* The Dark Order tries to give Evil Uno advice for his TNT Championship match against Miro. Silver does a Miro impression as a “simulation” and Hangman Page tells him he needs to worry about the finisher. Evil Uno tells Page to stretch him and Page does the finisher, which Uno slips out of. Cabana locks in an armbar and Uno gets out of it by asking about his podcast, which distracts Colt. When it’s pointed out that Miro is the “only guy that doesn’t have a podcast,” Uno goes back into testing the Game Over,. and he keeps getting out through silly means. Uno says maybe he can just survive the hold and everyone gets on to apply it until it looks kind of compromising. Gunn walks in, sees this, and says “No, I’ve been there. Never again!”

* The Bucks are talking about their match tonight and Fenix inadvertently walks in front of them. They get pissed and say they are “EVPs,” as in Extremely Violent People, so they go attack Fenix with a double superkick and three BTE Triggers. Matt laughs at him and then they ask if everything looked good before they fade to black.

